Leslie Lattyak: Kudos to InConcert Sierra

Thank you to the wonderful people at InConcert Sierra for their continued encouragement and support of young musicians in our community. To keep our music students active and involved, InConcert Sierra sponsored a series of virtual student recitals available for all to view online. Students ages 7 to 17 have created, uploaded, and submitted videos of themselves performing at home, and InConcert Sierra presented the performances in three free virtual recitals.

It is a treat for me as a mother to listen to (and watch) my 13-year-old daughter practice piano daily. The online recital provided an opportunity for my daughter to set a goal for herself, work hard, and share her performance with others. She was thrilled to perform in a time when gathering for recitals is not possible.

We were delighted to receive a number of phone calls and emails from friends and neighbors who tuned in. Thank you to InConcert Sierra for providing many wonderful musical education opportunities for young people in our community!

Leslie Lattyak

Grass Valley