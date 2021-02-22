Leslie Goddard: What happened to us?

It was a sad day for our community. I went to Grass Valley to visit a shop I frequent, Quietech. It was closed during their regular business hours. I reached out by phone and was able to talk to the owner.

She told me the reason they were closed was due to verbal and emotional abuse. I was shocked. She went on to explain that their business had been attacked many times during the past year because they were following the state-ordered mask mandate.

Her employees had been verbally abused to the point that half of them quit and some suffered from PTSD. That morning, again, a woman came in and screamed at them. That was the last straw, and she closed her doors. She did not know if they will reopen.

Quietech’s customer service is incredible, they are always kind and patient, especially with older clients.

This is very sad, not only because we may lose a very valuable business but it also reveals how selfish, inconsiderate, and hateful some of the members of our community are.

What happened to us? It is time for all of us to come together and support each other and our community businesses.

Leslie Goddard

Grass Valley