 LeRoy Whittle: Homeowners insurance still possible to those who lost it | TheUnion.com

LeRoy Whittle: Homeowners insurance still possible to those who lost it

Homeowners property insurance lost? Ours cannot be renewed, but, our agent found a company to give us the same policy we had at $400 less than we were paying.

The company's name is American Modern Property and Casualty Insurance Co. Have your agent check them out.

LeRoy Whittle

Grass Valley

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.