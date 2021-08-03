Len Brackett: Carrot and stick approach to COVID-19 vaccinations

Those of us who have been vaccinated are mystified that others aren’t. The unvaccinated, in the words of one of the experts, are being hunted by this disease. It is waiting for them. I have a suggestion:

The stick: If a person needs to be treated for a COVID-19 related illness and they haven’t been vaccinated or don’t have good medical reason for their lack of vaccination, then their medical insurer, Medicare or Medi-Cal should tell them that they are on their own to pay for all their care themselves with no help from their insurer.

Just as base jumpers or NASCAR drivers must pay more for medical insurance or aren’t insurable at all, those who refuse a free vaccination should be on their own and take responsibility for their behavior. At the very least not ask insurance companies or the tax payer to indemnify them for their reckless behavior. Let them pay double for insurance.

The carrot: For those who have been fully vaccinated, insurance companies could tell them that all costs associated with their care will be paid for, even their deductibles would be waived.

It’s up the insurance analysts to determine if their companies would come out ahead. I am sure they would as it’s quite clear that even if there are breakthrough cases usually the resulting infection is mild enough that hospitalization isn’t necessary.





Len Brackett

Nevada City