Lee Ridenour: Stop the insanity
What is the problem with the American people? We the people are just flat crazy. People are just going crazy. I heard this morning that the Chinese are trying to buy up an oil field in Texas.
Are these people crazy? I mean how mindless are the American people? I personally think that there are foreign countries that want us to fall flat. And we are just playing into there hands. We are having foreign countries manufacture over half of everything that we use and own from medical to heavy equipment.
When are we going to stop this insanity?
And for the ones who don’t know what I mean by that, look up the definition of insanity.
Lee Ridenour
Nevada City
