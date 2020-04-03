Lee-Marie Hotchkiss: A clarification on Old English
I am a former English teacher and when I read Lorraine Jewett’s column about learning “Olde English” The Union, I shuttered.
Old English was from around 450 to 1066 A.D., and is truly a foreign language. Without training one simply can’t read the words. After that, the aristocrats spoke French, but the common people held onto Anglo-Saxon. Middle English was in the 1300s; some call it Chaucer’s language.
Shakespeare or Elizabethan English has the wherefore art thou’s in it. Just thought I would clarify.
Lee-Marie Hotchkiss
