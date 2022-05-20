Lee Freidenfelt: Watch out for odious theory
After reading a number of opinion pieces published in The Union highlighting the fundamental principles of the great replacement theory, I feel like I need to weigh in. The theory is peddled nationally and has infected the right wing at its core principles for decades.
These ideas are incredibly dangerous a direct example of this is what happened recently in Buffalo, New York, and countless other racially motivated hate crimes in our country.
Throughout history, every time minority groups seek representation in government to address their issues there is a reactionary backlash from the hegemonic powers that drape themselves in the flag with a romanticized perspective of American/German/Italian values of the old ways.
I’m cautioning The Union to be mindful of what it’s publishing. There is a long history of these ideas being poisonous to our national discourse.
Lee Freidenfelt
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Lee Freidenfelt: Watch out for odious theory
After reading a number of opinion pieces published in The Union highlighting the fundamental principles of the great replacement theory, I feel like I need to weigh in. The theory is peddled nationally and has…