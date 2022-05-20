Lee Freidenfelt: Watch out for odious theory

After reading a number of opinion pieces published in The Union highlighting the fundamental principles of the great replacement theory, I feel like I need to weigh in. The theory is peddled nationally and has infected the right wing at its core principles for decades.

These ideas are incredibly dangerous a direct example of this is what happened recently in Buffalo, New York, and countless other racially motivated hate crimes in our country.

Throughout history, every time minority groups seek representation in government to address their issues there is a reactionary backlash from the hegemonic powers that drape themselves in the flag with a romanticized perspective of American/German/Italian values of the old ways.

I’m cautioning The Union to be mindful of what it’s publishing. There is a long history of these ideas being poisonous to our national discourse.

Lee Freidenfelt

Grass Valley