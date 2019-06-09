 Lee Blakemore: Hope for America | TheUnion.com

Lee Blakemore: Hope for America

Letters | June 9, 2019

While visiting a local coffee and ice cream shop, we were joined by a wonderful grade school class celebrating the end of the school year with a treat.

With youngsters waiting outside — only five were permitted inside at the same time — they began to sing patriotic songs including the Star-Spangled Banner.

Beautifully done! Gee, maybe there’s hope for America after all.

Lee Blakemore

Penn Valley

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Letters
See more