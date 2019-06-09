Lee Blakemore: Hope for America
While visiting a local coffee and ice cream shop, we were joined by a wonderful grade school class celebrating the end of the school year with a treat.
With youngsters waiting outside — only five were permitted inside at the same time — they began to sing patriotic songs including the Star-Spangled Banner.
Beautifully done! Gee, maybe there’s hope for America after all.
Lee Blakemore
Penn Valley
