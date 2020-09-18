Lee Blakemore: American values | TheUnion.com
Lee Blakemore: American values

Letters

Like him or not, President Trump has already demonstrated a strong economy, less taxation, resistance to crime and violence, and support of American values. Mr. Biden has not done well in any of these areas.

Lee Blakemore

Penn Valley

Letters
