Leal Charonnat: Much hand-wringing, little thought
It seems a lot of people are upset that PG&E is removing trees in downtown Nevada City for fire safety — a noble cause one would think — to prevent a disastrous fire caused by trees and power lines getting together.
Seeing 100-year-old trees cut into firewood is disconcerting, especially since it will severely alter the historic appearance of Nevada City. Such a dramatic action will of course have an economic impact on a visitor’s experience to the city — pretty soon if this keeps up Nevada City will have all the historic character as Grass Valley. Why visit a place that has no more character than any other suburban outpost?
On the other hand, there is the rather obvious solution to all this tree cutting — one that I would assume the Nevada City Council knows but is unwilling to step up to the plate and do what any real city does with a power lines — because there are more examples than one could shake a stick at, as my mother would be want to say. Bury the damn power lines.
There — problem solved.
Trees saved and Nevada City gets to keep its historic quality.
Leal Charonnat
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User