Leal Charonnat: Much hand-wringing, little thought

It seems a lot of people are upset that PG&E is removing trees in downtown Nevada City for fire safety — a noble cause one would think — to prevent a disastrous fire caused by trees and power lines getting together.

Seeing 100-year-old trees cut into firewood is disconcerting, especially since it will severely alter the historic appearance of Nevada City. Such a dramatic action will of course have an economic impact on a visitor’s experience to the city — pretty soon if this keeps up Nevada City will have all the historic character as Grass Valley. Why visit a place that has no more character than any other suburban outpost?

On the other hand, there is the rather obvious solution to all this tree cutting — one that I would assume the Nevada City Council knows but is unwilling to step up to the plate and do what any real city does with a power lines — because there are more examples than one could shake a stick at, as my mother would be want to say. Bury the damn power lines.

There — problem solved.

Trees saved and Nevada City gets to keep its historic quality.

Leal Charonnat

Nevada City