Leal Charonnat: How to help firefighters in the future

The summer fires of global warming are upon us in the Sierra once again. Sadly the historic town of Greenville is now mostly ashes. As a homeowner in Nevada City proper, I would hope that the denizens of this historic city take a lesson of the behavior of some of Greenville’s residents.

As reported it seems some residents ignored evacuation orders and instead hung around — and for what? To fight a “monster” forest fire with a 5/8-inch garden hose?

In the reports, CalFire was quite clear — they couldn’t fight the fire because they had to deal with those who had stayed behind. I would hope if (and when since this seems quite likely given current circumstances) a fire comes roaring toward Nevada City or Grass Valley that the local residents will follow evacuation orders.

If one wants to fight a forest fire, now is the time to fight — by making one’s property as fire-resistant as possible. They are called forest fires. Hint: No forest, no fire — so maybe, just maybe, a bit of prudent tree trimming just might be in order. Notice that the really old buildings still standing are of brick with metal shutters.

Leal Charonnat





Nevada City