Leah Schwinn: Helping children in need

Last year I volunteered for the Gold Country Kiwanis Club, taking disadvantaged kids shopping for school clothes. I was so thankful for the experience.

The kids were so sweet, appreciative and thrilled with what they got to pick out. Then they found out there were backpacks and lunch boxes outside for them! Because I once worked as a teaching assistant in a K-8 school, I understood how important this shopping trip was for these children.

Some kids never get to show up on the first day of school wearing new clothes and shoes that are in fashion, like the other kids are wearing. It marks them as poor. They feel embarrassed and inferior, often destroying their self-confidence in class and socially, and making going to school stressful. The Kiwanis Club will be serving 90 children who have qualified through their school district. Please help this program to continue.

Donate to Kiwanis at http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.org or have the fun of taking the kids shopping. Email to kposkus22@gmail.com to volunteer at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Kmart on McKnight Way in Grass Valley. It’s early, but it’s worth it.

Leah Schwinn

Grass Valley