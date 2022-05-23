Leah Schwinn: Free July health clinic open to everyone

California CareForce is bringing a third clinic to Nevada County this coming July 15 through 17. We are very excited about having another opportunity to bring free medical, dental and vision services to our community. This year we will be at the Nevada Union High School campus on Ridge Road in Grass Valley.

While the clinic is absolutely free to patients, it costs over $80,000 to put on, so the members of the host committee have had to learn to ask for donations.

It’s such a worthwhile event that people are being very generous. We just found out that the Sisterhood of B’nai Harim, the women’s group of the Nevada County Jewish Community Center, a diverse, warm and welcoming community that embraces traditional and non-traditional families, singles, and both partners of interfaith marriages, has donated $1,500 to our clinic. Thank you!

Do you have a group that would like to get involved on some level? You can email Mindy Oberne at moberne117@gmail.com or Philip Vardara at pgvardara@gmail.com . They are the co-leads of the host committee and can provide information about giving presentations about the clinic.

If you want to make a donation, go to http://www.CaliforniaCareForce.org and specify that your donation is for the Nevada County Clinic.

Leah Schwinn

Grass Valley