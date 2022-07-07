Leah Fowler: Why is it so hard to recycle?

As a native of Nevada County, growing up here and as a current Nevada County resident, the impression I always have had from the residents here is that we are environmentally conscious and equally concerned for the future.

My impression shifted as I visited the McCourtney Road transfer station. Entering the gates at 2:15 p.m. on a Saturday, it looked as though Armageddon had hit the transfer station. There were long lines that weren’t moving, cars trying to cut into other lanes, horns honking and people yelling.

As we made our way through the specific “recycling only” line, it was clear that most in this line were also waiting to dump their household items, not recycle. Finally arriving at the recycling center, it was clear there was no efficient system established for the employees, no organization for the customers and a sense of apathy for the business as a whole.

Not only is the dump site two-thirds full of recyclable material, which is never sorted through, the trash is loaded into a truck and dumped in the Nevada desert.

Placer County is an exemplary model for waste, as they require their customers to put everything in one can and sort through waste themselves, separating recyclables and trash.

At our home we do have Waste Management services and recycling, but with gas prices increasing, why not try to get the CRV? Never again. Nevada County, why is there no concern?

Leah Fowler

Grass Valley