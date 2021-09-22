Leah Fowler: Homeowners near mine should be compensated
Nevada County naturally has been referred to as “Gold Country,” and while assuming there is still much more gold to be found in our area, reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine really is a excellent idea.
The question, then, is excellent for whom? Mining typically is noisy, with 24/7 operations, has environmental impacts, and a constant increase in traffic.
The area’s surrounding homeowners would be the bearers of this burden, so why can’t they profit from this project? Every homeowner within a five-mile radius should be offered compensation on a quarterly basis, based on a percentage of the profit for the lifetime of the project.
The dividends should be untaxed and transferable to any new owner should the house sell. Compensation could be the answer to cooperation.
Leah Fowler
Grass Valley
