League of Women Voters encourages participation

The League of Women Voters (LWV) encourages informed and active participation in government. We work at the local, state and national level to protect voting rights, promote voter responsibility, and to raise understanding of major policy issues.

The League does not support or oppose any political party or candidate. However, we do educate and advocate on issues based on League positions established after members have studied an issue and achieved consensus. The LWV of Nevada County encourages women and men in our community to join our efforts to educate and empower voters, and defend our democracy.

For voting resources info go to: http://www.lwvnevadacounty.org .

Eight vote centers will be open today, Saturday and nine on Election Day.

Correct website link for both Drop Boxes and Vote Centers: https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3617/November-8-2022-Vote-Center-and-Drop-Box :

Your vote is your voice, make it heard!

JoAnn Marie

Grass Valley