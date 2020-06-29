Lea Ellen Loving: Wearing mask is just common sense
Really? Nevada County’s reopening rally photos show a large crowd with no masks and no attempt at social distancing.
Doug LaMalfa apparently sanctions this irresponsible behavior. If you want to convince me to shop at your store why aren’t you demonstrating your concern for your customers’ well being? You just drove home the point of why I don’t want to.
Gradual reopening with public health measures is common sense. An us-against-them attitude is childish and could be lethal.
Recently patrons at a local brew pub were not separated from each other. The place was packed. I’d like to see some compliance and enforcement taking place. Why are you so intent on blowing it for the rest of us? Personal responsibility is not a joke, we are in a life or death struggle. I don’t want you to die a horrible death, I certainly don’t want you to cause mine.
Demonstrate your patriotism by regarding your fellow citizens safety as important as our civil liberties.
Support Local Journalism
Lea Ellen Loving
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User