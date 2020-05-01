Lea Ellen Loving: Keep wearing those masks and gloves, Nevada County

Apparently face masks and gloves are advised, not required, when in a public venue, however they are hard to find.

I know it’s difficult but surely doable. Improvise! They aren’t a sure defense, only the best we have for now.

There is such a difference in the retail stores I visit. Some have them one day but not the next. Some never have them, some always do. The customers follow the same pattern.

It seems we have relaxed our standards recently. You may not be concerned with your safety, please don’t endanger mine. Contact the management of lax stores, let them know you value the safety of their employees and customers. Quit shopping there till they comply.

We have done remarkably well so far. Let’s do as well and better. Thank you for your efforts.

Lea Ellen Loving

Grass Valley