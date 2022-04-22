Lawrence W. Gold: Another nail in the coffin

The thoughtful opinion piece by Dr. Patrick Wagner does service to a critically important issue in the practice of medicine: Informed consent. His conclusions, however, stand in stark contrast to the fact that true informed consent is rarely, if ever, achieved.

While noble in its aims, such efforts can come at a price as cited in The Union in March of 2015: “To experience the destruction of a very, very intimate and loving friendship, that between myself and my patients, is heartbreaking beyond description.”

Should true informed consent reflect a legal necessity, absolutism, or an expression of patient autonomy? Even physicians dedicated to ethical behavior and patient autonomy often find the task time-consuming, onerous and of limited efficacy as studies show few patients receiving informed consent can reproduce the information conscientiously provided to them.

The issues here are complex, but absolutism on informed consent can destroy one of the most desirable aspects of medical practice we should be preserving.

Lawrence W. Gold

Grass Valley