Lawrence Gold: Opinions versus facts

In the name of free speech, I guess, The Union chooses what appears on the editorial page.

Would The Union print letters to the editor that asserted that the earth was flat? Would you print that the sun rotates around the earth or that diseases are due to a disarray in the four evil humors in the body? It seems you would, for you continue to provide a platform for Dr. Bigelsen.

Opinions are opinion, but facts are facts. Check out Dr. Bigelsen at the website Quackwatch https://www.quackwatch.org. Published letters to The Union carry the paper's imprimatur. It may be difficult at times to know right from wrong, but often it's obvious.

Lawrence W. Gold, M.D.

Grass Valley