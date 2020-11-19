Laurel Gavin: Trump’s flirtation with autocracy needs to end

I wish someone would tell me why Republicans are, on the most part, pretending Donald Trump might still win this election. Are they trying to make a point? If so, what point? It’s not as if he lost by a few electoral votes, or even the popular vote. Are they afraid of Trump? What are they afraid of? Whatever it is, it’s costing money and time during a pandemic of historical proportions. And it puts our national security at all risk of something unthinkable (think 9/11).

Whatever it is, I hope this flirtation with autocracy ends soon. I love our Constitution and am shocked and outraged by anyone, let alone a bunch of rich and powerful old men who received someone’s vote to get where they sit, who would dismantle our democratic process because of the ego of one silly man who didn’t get his way. They should all be ashamed of themselves. I hope it’s not all about money and power. But, then again, that’s how democracies fall (or, by pestilence).

Laurel Gavin

Grass Valley