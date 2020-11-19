Laurel Gavin: Trump’s flirtation with autocracy needs to end
I wish someone would tell me why Republicans are, on the most part, pretending Donald Trump might still win this election. Are they trying to make a point? If so, what point? It’s not as if he lost by a few electoral votes, or even the popular vote. Are they afraid of Trump? What are they afraid of? Whatever it is, it’s costing money and time during a pandemic of historical proportions. And it puts our national security at all risk of something unthinkable (think 9/11).
Whatever it is, I hope this flirtation with autocracy ends soon. I love our Constitution and am shocked and outraged by anyone, let alone a bunch of rich and powerful old men who received someone’s vote to get where they sit, who would dismantle our democratic process because of the ego of one silly man who didn’t get his way. They should all be ashamed of themselves. I hope it’s not all about money and power. But, then again, that’s how democracies fall (or, by pestilence).
Laurel Gavin
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User