Laurel Gavin: Thanks, Carole Carson!

I’ve been reading Carole Carson’s column in The Union for several years and always look forward to what she has to say. Her writing is informative and humorous, and we need her voice to lead us gracefully into older age.

Her segment about memory and the aging brain was helpful and well-researched. Many of us have lost a spouse and other beloveds, and Carole shared her journey through loss, and her journey to France, with insight and ease.

Now that she’s moved to France, I look forward to learning about life in Montpellier. I hope The Union continues to publish her inspiring words.

Laurel Gavin

Grass Valley