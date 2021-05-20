Laurel Gavin: Seeking law enforcement transparency
In a recent “Other Voices” column, I was relieved to find that our sheriff’s office will have body cameras soon, although if this had happened in a timely manner, we might have a better understanding of why Gabriel Strickland and Sage Crawford were shot down in the streets of Nevada County.
Another commentary in the series detailed atrocious physical and mental health incidents within our jails, not violence between inmates but from correctional officers themselves.
These issues are difficult to face and are usually intertwined with homelessness, mental illness, addiction and implicit biases. There are no simple answers, and communities all over the United States are seeking transparency from their police. The recently formed the citizens group, Nevada County Community Oversight Task Force, is doing just that.
I would like to thank Lorraine Reich, Pauli Halstead and others who spend their own time addressing these issues in our community. If you would like more information or to become involved, call 530-274-1077.
Laurel Gavin
Grass Valley
Editor’s note: Grass Valley officers were wearing body cameras, which provided the footage of video, in the Gabriel Strickland incident.
