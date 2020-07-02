Laura P. Brewer: Mask ‘rebellion’ putting our health at risk
I am appalled at Mayor Senum’s rant against Gov. Newsom’s order requiring that masks be worn in public.
The California courts have found that the governor has the right, and I think the duty, to act to protect public health. Our city officials have that same duty.
The current nonsensical mask “rebellion” puts all of our health, as well as our community’s economic health, at grave risk.
Laura P. Brewer
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User