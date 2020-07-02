Laura P. Brewer: Mask ‘rebellion’ putting our health at risk

I am appalled at Mayor Senum’s rant against Gov. Newsom’s order requiring that masks be worn in public.

The California courts have found that the governor has the right, and I think the duty, to act to protect public health. Our city officials have that same duty.

The current nonsensical mask “rebellion” puts all of our health, as well as our community’s economic health, at grave risk.

Laura P. Brewer

Nevada City