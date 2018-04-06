 Laura Mantei: Sanctuary state is wrong approach | TheUnion.com

Laura Mantei: Sanctuary state is wrong approach

I agree totally with Todd Juvinall (The Union, April 3) regarding the California sanctuary state.

This is not what it should be. It flies in the face of the U.S. Constitution.

They are not keeping their word, and if your word is not good, what good are you?

Laura Mantei

Grass Valley