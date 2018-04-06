Laura Mantei: Sanctuary state is wrong approach
April 6, 2018
I agree totally with Todd Juvinall (The Union, April 3) regarding the California sanctuary state.
This is not what it should be. It flies in the face of the U.S. Constitution.
They are not keeping their word, and if your word is not good, what good are you?
Laura Mantei
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Charges filed against Sabrina Distura in Nevada Union student deaths
- Criminal charges filed in Nevada City dog attack
- Loud explosion heard Tuesday morning in Grass Valley caused by propane tank in fire
- Coroner: Death of woman who went missing 1 year ago ruled ‘accidental drowning’
- Suspects in pot caretaker murder case plead guilty