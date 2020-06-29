Laura Gross: Won’t be visiting Nevada City

Myself and three friends were planning to visit Nevada City once the COVID-19 crisis waned. I speak highly of the town I called home for 13 years, and am extremely disappointed in Ms. Senum’s remarks regarding Gov. Newsom’s face mask requirements.

FYI Ms. Senum: No one has a civil right to place my 89-year-old mother’s life, or the life of a cancer patient in jeopardy because they feel little more than inconvenienced. Those of us who care about the safety of our neighbors don’t have radar to pinpoint who’s infected and who isn’t in the grocery store.

For you selfish individuals who choose not to wear a mask, then you should also forgo your right to an ambulance ride, a hospital bed, and/or a ventilator should you fall ill. Sign the waiver please.

If common sense and the recommendations of every single health care official won’t move you Ms. Senum, then maybe this will: Myself and my friends no longer plan to spend our tourist dollars stimulating the economy in Nevada City because we do not feel safe.

Your childish rant put Nevada City on the map for all the wrong reasons, Ms. Senum. Nevada City deserves better.

Laura Gross

Petaluma