Laura Coughlan: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and training

In the recent debate for the sheriff's position, both candidates commented on more training needed for the department. It appeared they differed on the allocation of training funds.

Instead of sending a selected few to southern California for the officer training, candidate Shannan Moon commented that partnering with neighboring counties would be more cost effective and more relevant to northern California. With her knowledge and experience, the community can benefit with better officer training.

Of the two candidates running for sheriff, Captain Moon is the only one who has commanded every sheriff's division, and is clearly qualified to be sheriff. I support Shannan Moon for Nevada County Sheriff.

Laura Coughlan

Nevada City