Larry Peabody: Salmonellosis killing birds
As a fellow armchair wild bird watcher, the Feb. 24 Nevada County Captures photo of “Gourdo” compels me to write with a warning. The bird pictured looks like a pine siskin suffering from salmonellosis, which is killing wild birds across the west this winter.
If you are noticing many dead and puffy, lethargic siskins around your feeder, it may be spreading the disease. Take your feeders and bird baths down and thoroughly wash them.
Unfortunately, the only remedy is to quit feeding wild birds for a while. Here’s a link for more information: https://birdrescuecenter.org/salmonellosis.
Larry Peabody
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Larry Peabody: Salmonellosis killing birds
As a fellow armchair wild bird watcher, the Feb. 24 Nevada County Captures photo of “Gourdo” compels me to write with a warning. The bird pictured looks like a pine siskin suffering from salmonellosis, which…