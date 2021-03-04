Larry Peabody: Salmonellosis killing birds

As a fellow armchair wild bird watcher, the Feb. 24 Nevada County Captures photo of “Gourdo” compels me to write with a warning. The bird pictured looks like a pine siskin suffering from salmonellosis, which is killing wild birds across the west this winter.

If you are noticing many dead and puffy, lethargic siskins around your feeder, it may be spreading the disease. Take your feeders and bird baths down and thoroughly wash them.

Unfortunately, the only remedy is to quit feeding wild birds for a while. Here’s a link for more information: https://birdrescuecenter.org/salmonellosis .

Larry Peabody

Grass Valley