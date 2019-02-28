Larry Lansburgh: Wise words
February 28, 2019
Almost a hundred years ago, writing in the Baltimore Evening Sun, H.L. Mencken perfectly summed up today's politics: "The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary."
And what of the complexities of immigration and Trump's wall?
Mencken wrote, "For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong."
Larry Lansburgh
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City’s Friar Tuck’s selling to a new — but familiar — buyer
- Missing Grass Valley woman found
- Nevada County authorities accuse 3 of vehicle theft
- Through the roof: Rain totals rise as weather event rolls through
- Nevada County uses hazardous vegetation ordinance for 1st time, plans lien against property
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.