Larry Lansburgh: Wise words

Almost a hundred years ago, writing in the Baltimore Evening Sun, H.L. Mencken perfectly summed up today's politics: "The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary."

And what of the complexities of immigration and Trump's wall?

Mencken wrote, "For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong."

Larry Lansburgh

Nevada City