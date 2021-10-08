Larry Hoffman: No act of God
It seems that George Rebane must always accuse or denigrate liberals in whatever opinion piece or letter to the editor he writes. Take, for instance, his recent piece about wildfires.
He had to mention “liberal activists” when stating that they, along with politicians and the media, treat wildfires as acts of God. Furthermore, he posits that these groups summarily overlook the cause (mostly humans), forgive the underprivileged (to which I assume he’s referring to the homeless) who start fires and then dismiss them.
I hate to tell you, George, but nothing could be further from the truth. First, I personally don’t know anyone, liberal or conservative, who thinks or behaves in the manner you suggest. Second, everyone I know is concerned about wildfires — especially how they were started, who caused them and holding them accountable for their actions. And don’t forget PG&E started some of the worst fires that destroyed thousands of homes and devastated people’s lives. To suggest liberals merely treat wildfires as an act of God is preposterous and a bigoted view.
And as for not pursuing the perpetrators of wildfires, perhaps you should pay more attention to the news, George. The Sacramento Bee recently reported that over 103 arson arrests have been made this year (120 in 2020) by Cal Fire. I hope they convict every single guilty one of them. Perhaps we’ll find out that many of them are right-wing conservatives. Wouldn’t that be interesting?
What matters is that folks need to overcome all the crazy political divisiveness and learn to get along with each other — a concept I hope you’ll someday embrace.
Larry Hoffman
Grass Valley
