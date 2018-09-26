Larry Clark: About Kaepernick’s ‘unsavory conduct?’

Columnist Jim Adams took issue with Colin Kaepernick's deal as a Nike spokesperson, noting Kap's "unsavory conduct" and offered that kneeling during the national anthem was, "disrespect to the flag and country."

Kap was protesting against a behavior Adams seems to accept; those who wrap themselves in the American flag while persecuting and/or making sanctimonious judgments about others, specifically about persons of color.

The American flag symbolizes the inalienable right that, "All people are created equal."

It does not mean that those who stand for the anthem are more equal than those who protest unequal treatment by kneeling before it.

Larry Clark

Penn Valley