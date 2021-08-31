Larry and Dorlis Gold: Patient non-compliance

Kudos to Chaplain Norris Burkes for his column, “Does my brother count?”

This touching piece brings to mind a major problem my wife and I had as a physician and nurse — patient non-compliance and the efforts of others to take advantage. We learned, despite our frustrations, that a competent patient’s autonomy, despite poor decision-making, is absolute and often leads to tragic results.

The chaplain’s characterization of those taking advantage as “egomaniacal, evil charlatans …” is right on point. Living includes luck, good and bad, and evil has no place in the equation.

Larry and Dorlis Gold

Grass Valley