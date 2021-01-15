Larry and Dorlis Gold: A touching piece

Kudos to Chaplain Norris Burkes for his column on Jan. 1 entitled, “Does my brother count?” This touching piece brings to mind a major problem my wife and I had as a physician and nurse, patient non-compliance and the efforts of others to take advantage.

We learned, despite our frustrations, that a competent patient’s autonomy, despite poor decision-making, is absolute and often leads to tragic results.

The chaplain’s characterization of those taking advantage as “egomaniacal, evil charlatans … ” is right on point. Living includes luck, good and bad, and evil has no place in the equation.

Larry and Dorlis Gold

Grass Valley