Larry and Dorlis Gold: A touching piece
Kudos to Chaplain Norris Burkes for his column on Jan. 1 entitled, “Does my brother count?” This touching piece brings to mind a major problem my wife and I had as a physician and nurse, patient non-compliance and the efforts of others to take advantage.
We learned, despite our frustrations, that a competent patient’s autonomy, despite poor decision-making, is absolute and often leads to tragic results.
The chaplain’s characterization of those taking advantage as “egomaniacal, evil charlatans … ” is right on point. Living includes luck, good and bad, and evil has no place in the equation.
Larry and Dorlis Gold
Grass Valley
Abigail Mooers: Return to hybrid model a bad idea
My name is Abigail Mooers, and I am a student at Grass Valley Charter School. The district announced the return to the hybrid model in January of 2021. I don’t think this is a good…