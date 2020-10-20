Lang Waters: The choice is clear — Audrey Denney

Campaign finances are required by law to be made public, and this data can be easily accessed by anyone at fec.gov/data/elections/house/CA/01/2020/.

If you drill down on the candidates for District 1 House of Representatives, Doug LaMalfa and Audrey Denney, you will find the following numbers, for “individual” donations and “committee” donations (PACs) as of 10/2/20.

Excluding direct support from their respective parties, how do these numbers break out?

LaMalfa’s contributions from individual donors: $410,469. From all committees combined: $421,158. That’s 49% individual donors, 51% PACs.

Denney’s contributions from individual donors: $1,261,076.34. From all committees $47,200. That’s 96% individual donors, 4% PACs.

The difference between fundraising of these two candidates is stark and extraordinary.

Denney has outraised LaMalfa by $487,059, almost entirely through small dollar, individual donations. Denney has pledged not to take corporate PAC money; her campaign is bona fide grass roots.

LaMalfa’s is not. More than half of LaMalfa’s money comes from special interest PACs, many from out of state.

If you care that District 1 be represented by the people who live here, and if you care about keeping corporate money out of politics, the choice is clear — Audrey Denney.

Lang Waters

Nevada City