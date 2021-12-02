Lance Goddard: Still waiting for good internet service

Race Communications is not racing to provide fiber-based internet service to my house. I live at the end of a road that already has fiber-connected houses — and has had for months.

It seems that someone neglected to get permission from PG&E to hang the fiber on the pole that services my house. After a site visit in early April, my hopes were high that I would soon be connected. Alas, I have made many calls to Race and have no more idea of when I will be serviced than I had when I first signed up in early March.

All this is particularly galling because beginning in October of 2014, I had attended meetings and expressed interest when Spiral Networks began trying to generate interest in fiber. A few years after that — long before Race came on the scene — I had even gone door to door to assess interest for the fiber service to be provided by Spiral Networks.

On Oct. 29, Race was supposed to get a “package” (paperwork) from PG&E giving them the OK to use the pole. That was a month ago, and I don’t have any more information now than in March.

Lance Goddard





Grass Valley