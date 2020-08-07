Lance Goddard: Learn about the Sierra Foothills Village

As many of us are mostly staying home, it reminds me of the mission of Sierra Foothills Village.

One of the primary reasons for its existence is to provide a virtual village with programs that allow people to stay in their homes as they age or even as they are temporarily incapacitated.

We do this by providing services such as transportation for doctor appointments or such simple things as changing a light bulb for those unable to do it for themselves. We have the assistance of amazing volunteers who enjoy helping others. The Village is now accepting new members (and volunteers), and there is a great new website that is absolutely full of good information that includes opportunities to learn about emergency preparedness.

The website, http://www.sierrafoothillsvillage.org, is well organized with information that could positively change your life. I encourage a visit or a call to 530-205-3326 for more information.

Lance Goddard

Grass Valley