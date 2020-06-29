Laird Caruthers: Wearing a mask saves lives
I am a physician, currently protecting our troops, who are protecting us, from COVID-19 among other threats, 5,000 miles from Nevada City. But my wife and my house are in Nevada City. I have a vested interest in the health of that community.
I have just read an article from SFGate which stated that our mayor, Reinette Senum, said Gavin Newsom’s order requiring everyone to wear masks in public is unenforceable. The implication being that we are all free citizens and have our rights and therefore nobody can make us do things we don’t want to do, like wear a mask in public. It’s very clear that wearing a mask saves lives. The whole point of wearing a mask is to protect other people. Not you.
When you don’t wear a mask the message is, “I don’t give a damn about you. Just go ahead and die.”
I am appalled at the ignorance of this woman. I submit that we need a new mayor who will listen to the experts and protect the citizens of Nevada City, not threaten their health and lives.
How many people have to die, Reinette, before you understand?
Laird Caruthers, MD
Nevada City
