Kurt Reynolds: When will enough be enough?
August 1, 2018
Whatever your reason for protesting Trump actually enforcing immigration laws and wanting to secure the border, there are many reasons for outrage.
Some people want a porous border because they use or make money from illegal drugs. Some rely on hard workers who work for low wages. Some want voters and would-be voters. Some need housekeepers and child care. Some want cheaper firewood.
Some, and although I am disgusted by it, people want a low-cost "companion" — one who is brainwashed into thinking that "escape from traffickers might mean the Nazi President Trump will put you in a child-prison camp or onto child inmate bus, as shown on lamestream media. Those who pay for a person don't want that person running away, and human traffickers know that.
Please for the love of God, can we please stop comparing the Trump administration — and customs, immigration and border agents — to Nazis? Stop the dysfunction.
The harassing of public officials or cabinet members, at the urging of Rep. Maxine Waters, is dangerous. If something horrific happens again, such as a shooting at a congressional softball game, I doubt Maxine Waters will bear her share of the blame.
When will enough be enough?
Recommended Stories For You
Kurt Reynolds
Smartsville