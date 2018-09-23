Kurt Reynolds: Petty and small? How about deplorable and despicable?

OK Paul Elias, I read your letter about petty and small. There isn't much prettier or smaller than complaining about President Trump being exactly who he is. Especially almost two years after the election.

How petty was President Obama to feed America horrible lies about a YouTube video after Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed?

Remember, Paul, the alternative was the woman so petty, she even lied to a grieving mother at her son's funeral. Pat Smith had to hear Hillary Clinton say "we're gonna get those people who made that video."

That is deplorable as well as despicable.

Kurt A. Reynolds

Smartsville