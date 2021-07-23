Kurt Reynolds: My ‘Hits and Misses’

I enjoy getting data about readers and staff at The Union from the “Hits and Misses” submissions and letters to the editor. Here are a few Hits and Misses I would like to add:

Miss: To Barack Obama for failing to protect our native son Chris Stevens, then telling the “Big Lie” about the YouTube video.

Miss: To Obama for the “Big Lie” that I would keep my kidney and eye doctors even with pre-existing diabetes.

Hit: To Fox News, for preserving journalistic integrity and reporting the truth.

Miss: To CNN for constant lies (racist police, Russian collusion, peaceful looting and arson, white supremacists everywhere, etc.).





Miss: To Mr. Joe Biden for praising the Ku Klux Klan and a white supremacists racist (Robert Byrd eulogy). That never goes away, Joe.

Hit: To Mr. Biden for putting our Clorox county at ease. He says the biggest terror threat America faces are white supremacists. Whew, Nevada County white supremacists are so few and clearly the most lazy, unmotivated losers anywhere.

Hit: To Nevada County white terror for not being organized, destructive, violent and politically motivated as Black Lives Matter.

Miss: To my 2021 food cost rising nearly 20%. I’m poor.

Hit: To the fact that All Lives Matter.

Kurt A. Reynolds

Smartsville