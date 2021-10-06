Kurt Reynolds: More hits and misses …
Now, depending on if you are left or right: Hit/Miss: To Presidents Biden’s handlers on Afghanistan. Obama arms the cartels, Biden heavily arms the Taliban. That’s our leader. Hit/Miss: To Mr. Biden’s handlers on the southern border. Hit/Miss: To a steady supply of meth, cocaine, and heroin. Hit/Miss: To plenty of $5 an hour housekeepers and child caretakers, and $10 an hour landscapers for both primary and vacation homes. Hit/Miss: To lots of Democratic quid pro quo voters. Hit/Miss: To much more affordable sex slaves that won’t be girls kidnapped on U.S. soil. Miss: To Mr. Biden’s cognitive decline, which is as obvious as my grandfather’s, my uncle’s, and some of the members of my mother’s senior citizen travel club. Don’t insult and offend those who have overcome stuttering. When Mr. Biden loses his way mentally, checks his notes, and is obviously confused, it has nothing to do with stuttering; it’s cognitive decline. Remember all lives matter.
Kurt A. Reynolds
Smartsville
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kurt Reynolds: More hits and misses …
Now, depending on if you are left or right: Hit/Miss: To Presidents Biden’s handlers on Afghanistan. Obama arms the cartels, Biden heavily arms the Taliban. That’s our leader. Hit/Miss: To Mr. Biden’s handlers on the…