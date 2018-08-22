Kurt Reynolds: Liberals and ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

As much as I expected, the "liberal temper tantrum" continues, so, as always, I'll stick to the facts and the truth.

I can't put it any more simply, so if simple minds can't find peace of mind with this most basic logic, then good luck with your President Trump Derangement Syndrome.

You either voted for Gov. Mitt Romney in 2012 or you cast an early vote for Trump if you voted for President Obama. Remember, "the '80s called, they want their foreign policy back." Hilarious, Mr. Obama — who's laughing now? I am, for one. I am laughing loudly at the liberal PTSD.

Any end to the meltdown on the horizon? I can't see any …

Kurt A. Reynolds

Smartsville