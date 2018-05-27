Kurt Reynolds: Enough with the temper tantrums

Logic and the scientific method cannot be argued with (despite the liberal left-wingers who do).

Logic is simple sometimes, if, for example, 2+2 equals 4, then 4 equals 2+2.

Are you with me so far? OK. Logic clearly shows there are two options, one of which is the truth.

If Russia colluded, interfered with or meddled in the 2016 election, then clearly Gov. Mitt Romney was aware of the Russia problem when he spoke about it during the 2012 presidential debate, remember, "Gov. Romney, the 1980s called, they want their foreign policy back."

So it's one or the other, either Russian meddling is a giant nothing burger, or America should have elected Gov. Mitt Romney in 2012. That's it. Those are the only choices. And there are no gaps in the logic.

So left-wing liberal America, admit defeat and move on. Do a fearless self-moral inventory and stop blaming others.

Recommended Stories For You

Blaming others is called dope-fiend behavior and it has devastating results, so grow up and stop the child-like liberal temper tantrum. (I apologize to any children I may have offended).

Kurt Reynolds

Smartsville