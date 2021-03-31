Kurt Reynolds: And another thing

As I always do, I’m going to stick to only facts, so maybe the sore winners can stop crying, because I’m sick of reading lies about the 2020 election in our local paper.

Sworn testimony and written affidavits, all given under penalty of perjury, are evidence. Just ask anyone convicted with the help of such evidence. There were instances of deceased registered voters casting ballots, unsolicited ballots being sent out, ballots taken across state lines. These are absolute facts, not lies.

Americans have a right to trust and have faith in our elections, and for good reasons many don’t. Not because anyone tells us to, but because we are smarter than the Democratic Party says we are. And we can think for ourselves. I know I can.

One other lie I’ve read is that the “counter-protesters” in Nevada City on Aug. 9, 2020, were “white supremacists” interfering with a peaceful protest. Some of us were there to prevent homes and businesses from the same theft and arson that we saw day after day during “peaceful protests” in other cities. During the highest fire danger did you want a repeat of the Paradise tragedy? Over my dead body! You’re welcome, Nevada County.

One last thing, the novel “1984” was written as a work of fiction, not a guidebook for a one-party system, a playbook for Democrats. Remember, all lives matter.

Kurt Reynolds

Smartsville