Kurt Reynolds: 1,000-plus thank yous and even more kudos

In the dictionary under “poor folk” is my picture. I’ve been clean and sober since August of 2003. As a type 1 diabetic, I could trade syringes for meth anytime. That creates a degree of difficulty to recovery that’s beyond belief. As a functional addict, I worked in food service, I paid my rent/way, and lived to tell about it. So here I am.

Recently, I spent three weeks in the hospital. Six days at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the rest in Wolf Creek skilled nursing facility. The staff at both places and the first responders who helped me (I fell and broke my left femur) are angels on Earth, especially with China’s gift of COVID-19 to the Democratic Party.

Health-care professionals deserve all of our thanks, respect, praise and gratitude. Every day I saw why nurses are by far the most trusted, the most respected and loved workforce in the entire world.

Also, thanks to the food and nutrition staff (especially at Wolf Creek) — the food wasn’t just decent, it was good food and hospital food needs to be healthy and is hard to make taste really good, but you guys pulled it off.

Thanks to Timmy, Whiskey and Paco, the dogs at Wolf Creek. Therapy, emotional support, and cuteness off the charts.





The PT, OT, the CNA, social services, all staff top to bottom, side to side, I hope you all truly know how much you’ve helped me and how thankful I will always be.

And now to the California taxpayers who paid the bill with Medi-Cal insurance coverage. I literally owe my life to you all. I would be completely wrecked and maybe unfixed, and forever broken, but I’m on the road to recovery, and I’m nailing my goals on that road. I can never thank you enough. You’re beautiful people. As always, I’ll close with all lives matter.

Kurt Reynolds

Smartsville