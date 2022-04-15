Kurt Lorenz: Wells can be impacted by mine dewatering

Dewatering the Idaho-Maryland Mine? Speaking for Rise Gold, Mr. Mossman as quoted in The Union, said, “Water quality in domestic water wells cannot be impacted by the mine dewatering.”

Mr. Mossman’s statement is either ignorant or intentionally misleading, or both. Water quality in domestic water wells can indeed be impacted by the mine dewatering.

In the 1990s the Siskon Mine, operating on San Juan Ridge, opened a fault crack in the bedrock and 14 domestic wells up to a mile and three quarters away from the mine works went dry.

Other wells that didn’t lose all their water, and replacement wells, were severely affected with various water quality problems. Water testing before and after the event showed huge spikes in iron and manganese, as well as other trace minerals like aluminum that had never been a problem before.

Why? Air rushed in and oxygen, where there had been none before, caused chemical changes, making some minerals soluble in water.





The Grizzly Hill School water was so bad that for years the county Health Department required the school to use bottled water for all drinking purposes. The school still operates a water treatment plant to make the water drinkable.

Kurt Lorenz

Nevada City

Editor’s note: Kurt Lorenz served on the Water Review Team set up by Nevada County to monitor possible well water problems until the Siskon Mine closed.