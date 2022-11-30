Kuehl: Released from jail with nowhere to go

[Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to State Representative Megan Dahle and Editor of The Union.]

I am writing as a very upset mother. My son was extradited to Sierra County, Calif. From Roanoke, Ill. I am not going to get into the ridiculousness of the charges, but I will get into how he was released.

My son has never been to California until this incident. He has no friends, family, business nor has he ever lived in California. He was picked up in Roanoke and sat in jail for 12 days to be taken to California to sit another 10 days before he could be bailed out. This is where the problem begins.

He was released at 2:30 in the afternoon of Nov. 10. He was dumped outside with no way to get to the airport to come back to Illinois and no way to contact anyone. I had ordered a Lyft to take him to Reno/Tahoe airport, and they didn’t bother to come pick him up or notify me that they wouldn’t. I called numerous taxi companies, and they either didn’t answer or were out of business.

My son was dumped in the middle of Nowhere, California, and without any way to contact anyone. I found out the next day he had to hitchhike from Nevada City to Grass Valley. He was then able to get a cab to the Auburn bus station. However, the buses were not running. He then had to spend part of the night in an all-night gas station and the ladies there were able to get him a ride with strangers to get him to the airport.

He slept in the airport from 1:30 a.m. to when his flight left later in the morning. I am not happy that I have to pay to get him back to Illinois, but I am extremely angry that the Nevada City cops that brought him to California did not take him back to the airport in Reno, Nev. It would seem to me that if you bring someone into your state to face any charges that when they were released or bailed out that the police need to take them back to the airport to fly home.

He is my youngest child and as a mother, it was pure hell. Not knowing where my child was and if he was all right. He could’t call me and no one knew where he was at. So, from 2:30 p.m. on the 10th of November to 12 p.m. of the 11th of November, I was a very upset mom. He lives next door to me here in Illinois and has been with me since 2018.

I would also like to add that my son is legally blind without his glasses. The guards took is glasses and expected him to be able to see where they were pointing and wasn’t able to read what they had him sign. The guards broke a piece of the arm off and because it showed a small piece of metal that was part of the glasses they called the glasses dangerous. As far as I can tell, this is cruel and unusual treatment.

I would like for your office to find out why he was not taken to the airport after he was released. It should be the responsibility of the Nevada City Police to return him to the airport.

Angel Kuehl

Roanoke, Illinois