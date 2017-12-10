Kudos Nevada Union and its football team for molding fine young men

Kudos to Nevada Union and its football team

My young family ate dinner at Round Table Pizza recently and noticed the back room was reserved for the Nevada Union High School football team.

When reading the sign, my expectation was to prepare for a loud group somewhat out of control, remembering back to my own high school.

However, I was pleasantly amazed as the football team started to meander in the door. As they came in, I noticed a group of young men holding the door open for others and trying to use their best manners despite the excitement they had on their faces. I was extremely impressed that such a large group of high school boys were so respectful and well-behaved.

It was a breath of fresh air, seeing this next generation of young men who are about to make their own way in the world starting out on the right track. As somebody whose child will go to Nevada Union High School before I know it, I am every glad to have received a glimpse of what is, hopefully, to come.

Matt Quentmeyer

