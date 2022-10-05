Kristine Lawson: Vote Willoughby for school board

I have never written a letter to the editor, but feel compelled to do so because we have the opportunity to vote for an exceptional candidate running for Trustee of Nevada Joint Union HS, District 2: Wendy Willoughby.

What qualifies a person for this position? They need to have a spark of service that runs through their core, and a passion for their community and the school systems. Wendy has all of these qualities, and more. I have seen her work tirelessly for this community; she always puts the needs of students first and foremost.

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Wendy for many years: our children attended Grass Valley Charter School together. During that time, Wendy was President of the GVCS Foundation board. Through her leadership, she built organizations, programs, and relationships. Wendy will fight for our students and teachers and to make our school district one we can continue to be proud of. She is a 4th generation native, knows this community, loves this county, and is a shining example of what our school systems have produced. I urge you to get to know Wendy Willoughby: she is an extraordinary person and candidate for trustee.

Kristine Lawson, retired teacher

Grass Valley