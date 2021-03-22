Kristin Donahue: In awe of community

As painful as this past year has been with the concerns of COVID-19, I have been reflecting on all of the achievements we have enjoyed and challenges we have endured during the past 12 months.

What I have learned is that I am in awe of this community. The unity and generosity demonstrated by our friends and neighbors has brought me to the brink of tears many times during this difficult year. Those who were able to do so made meaningful charitable contributions to ensure critical community services continued.

Whenever we at Hospice of the Foothills had a need, whether it was for protective gear, letters of support for our patients, or financial support for one of our events, we felt buoyed by your generosity.

For some, this may have been your first charitable gift to make sure a friend or neighbor did not do without. Thank you. The impact that can be made when everyone does a little is enormous.

For those of you we count on to sustain our mission year in and year out, we are amazed by your thoughtfulness. You do this humbly, quietly and without any expectation other than the reassurance of knowing that the organization will be good stewards of your gifts.

As a fund development professional for the past 14 years, I have always felt deep appreciation for the unsolicited philanthropy of others. This past year my gratitude has been profound, and I know I am not alone. With so many organizations struggling for their very survival, this community, and you, came through.

Kristin Donahue, director of marketing and development Hospice of the Foothills

Grass Valley